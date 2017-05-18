BRIEF-RBI says interest rate on FRB 2020 for HY June 21 to Dec 20 is 6.39 pct p.a
* RBI announces rate of interest on floating rate bonds, 2020
May 18 CESC Ltd
* Says approved draft scheme of amalgamation of CESC Infra Ltd, Spencer's Retail Ltd and Music World Retail Ltd with co
* Says approved draft scheme of amalgamation of Spen Liq Pvt Ltd with RP-SG Business Process Services Ltd
* Says approved draft scheme of amalgamation of New Rising Promoters Pvt Ltd with Crescent Power Ltd
* Says approved demerger of generation undertaking of the co to Haldia Energy
* Says approved consolidation of shares in the ratio of 2:1
* Says approved proposal for acquisition of 100% equity shares of La-Gajjar Machineries Private Limited (LGM)