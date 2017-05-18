May 18 CESC Ltd

* Says approved draft scheme of amalgamation of CESC Infra Ltd, Spencer's Retail Ltd and Music World Retail Ltd with co

* Says approved draft scheme of amalgamation of Spen Liq Pvt Ltd with RP-SG Business Process Services Ltd

* Says approved draft scheme of amalgamation of New Rising Promoters Pvt Ltd with Crescent Power Ltd

* Says approved demerger of generation undertaking of the co to Haldia Energy

* Says approved consolidation of shares in the ratio of 2:1