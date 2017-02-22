Feb 22 Cewe Stiftung & Co KGaA:

* Achieves its corporate targets for 2016

* Group EBIT grows by 29.2 pct to 47.0 million euros ($49.55 million) in 2016 (2015: 36.4 million euros)

* Sales targets all achieved in 2016, FY turnover rises by 7.0 pct to 593.1 million euros

* FY ROCE increases to 21.3 pct (2015: 17.2 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9486 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)