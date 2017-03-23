March 23 CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA:

* Eighth consecutive dividend increase sought: 1.80 euro per share

* All three business segments return positive earnings in 2016

* In 2016 CEWE turnover increased by 7.0 percent to 593.1 million euros ($639.95 million) (previous year of 2015: 554.2 million euros)

* Group EBIT in 2016 business year increasing to 47.0 million euros (2015: 36.4 million euros)

* Corporate targets all reached or exceeded in 2016

* CEWE increased its FY after-tax earnings by 35.2 percent, from 22.5 million to 30.4 million euros

* Group turnover in 2017 is to rise slightly on average, from 593.1 million euros in previous year of 2016 to an amount ranging from 585 million to 615 million euros

* British market could prove to be an exception in wake of BREXIT decision

* Group EBIT is to be in a corridor of 45 million to 51 million euros, EBT is to be in range of 44.5 million to 50.5 million euros, and after tax earnings between 30 million and 34 million euros for FY 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9268 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)