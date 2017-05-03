BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
May 3 CF Industries Holdings Inc:
* Cf Industries Holdings, Inc. reports first quarter net loss of $23 million and EBITDA of $218 million; adjusted net earnings of $11 million and adjusted EBITDA of $272 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.05
* Q1 loss per share $0.10
* Q1 sales $1.037 billion versus I/B/E/S view $997.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says "global nitrogen supply surplus continues to pressure marginal producers in china and other regions"
* Says new capital expenditures for 2017 are estimated to be in range of approximately $400 to $450 million for sustaining and other
* Says expects to receive tax refunds of about $800 million due to carryback of certain federal, state tax losses from 2016 tax year to prior periods
* Says cash refunds related to tax loss carryback are expected to be received in Q3 of 2017
* Says CF continues to expect 5-6 million metric tons of total urea exports from china in 2017
* Says company did not enter into any additional natural gas hedges in Q1 of 2017
* Says average selling prices in Q1 2017 were lower than average selling prices in Q1 2016 due to greater global nitrogen supply availability
Says average selling prices in Q1 2017 were lower than average selling prices in Q1 2016 due to greater global nitrogen supply availability

* Sees uneven pricing environment to continue through 2017,with spring increase possible before return to low levels in summer
