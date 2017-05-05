Sharp to apply for relisting on TSE's first section
TOKYO, June 20 Sharp Corp will apply for relisting on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the company said on Tuesday, underlining its recovery under Taiwanese owner Foxconn.
May 5 CFI Holdings Ltd:
* H1 profit before tax of $17,817 versus loss of $6.4 million year ago
* H1 sales of $24.7 million versus $19.1 million year ago
* Says considers it inappropriate to declare a dividend for the half-year ended 31 march 2017 Source: bit.ly/2qL7x7A Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
June 19 After Amazon.com Inc completes its takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, it might launch another brand with different standards, the grocery chain's chief executive said in remarks reported in a securities filing on Monday.