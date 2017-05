April 17 CGX Energy Inc:

* CGX Energy announces change to its board of directors and appointment of general counsel

* Says Dan Gillet resigned from the board

* CGX Energy Inc - Gillet's resignation is in conjunction with Blackhill Partners ending its mandate at Pacific Exploration & Production Corporation

* Suresh Narine continues as chairman of board of directors of company

* Announced appointment of Peter Volk as its general counsel