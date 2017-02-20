Feb 20 Chabiotech Co Ltd :

* Says its unit CHA Healthcare Co., Ltd will buy 30 million shares of SMG(Singapore Medical Group Limited) for 12.07 billion won

* Says its unit CHA Healthcare Co., Ltd will hold 8.8 percent stake(30 million shares) in SMG after the transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/0hzkim

