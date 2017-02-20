WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 20 Chabiotech Co Ltd :
* Says its unit CHA Healthcare Co., Ltd will buy 30 million shares of SMG(Singapore Medical Group Limited) for 12.07 billion won
* Says its unit CHA Healthcare Co., Ltd will hold 8.8 percent stake(30 million shares) in SMG after the transaction
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.