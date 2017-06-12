CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by financials as Home Capital jumps
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups end higher (Adds portfolio manager quotes and details on stocks and sectors; updates prices)
June 12 Chailease Holding Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 31
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Hx7wmP
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups end higher (Adds portfolio manager quotes and details on stocks and sectors; updates prices)
* Home Capital Group Inc - GICs in a cashable position $141 million as of June 21 versus $142 million as of June 20