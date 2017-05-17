BRIEF-Orotongroup explores options for sale of Co
* Previous guidance for underlying FY17 EBITDA remains unchanged at $2 - $3 mln
May 17 Chalkis Health Industry Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to borrow 25 million yuan from a Xinjiang-based equity investment management firm with no interest and a term of 90 days, for working capital supplement
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jSb5TD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Sharp President Terry Gou says to apply for relisting on Tokyo bourse first section on June 29 or 30 - Jiji Further company coverage: