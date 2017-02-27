Feb 28 Challenger Ltd

* Challenger capital notes 2 offer

* Challenger intends to use proceeds of notes to fund a subscription for additional tier 1 capital of challenger life company

* Expected to raise $350 million

* intention to issue a new subordinated, convertible security, challenger capital notes 2 (notes)

* notes are expected to be listed and tradable on australian securities exchange (asx).