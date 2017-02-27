BRIEF-Demetra Investment Public Q1 net results swing to profit of 2.7 million euros
* Q1 2017 NET PROFIT AT 2.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.4 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO
Feb 28 Challenger Ltd
* Challenger capital notes 2 offer
* Challenger intends to use proceeds of notes to fund a subscription for additional tier 1 capital of challenger life company
* Expected to raise $350 million
* intention to issue a new subordinated, convertible security, challenger capital notes 2 (notes)
* notes are expected to be listed and tradable on australian securities exchange (asx). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 2017 NET PROFIT AT 2.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.4 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO
* WAS SUMMONED TO APPEAR BEFORE THE TRIBUNAL DE GRANDE INSTANCE DE SAINT-ETIENNE BY SOME HOLDERS OF NON VOTING COOPERATIVE SECURITIES (CCIS)