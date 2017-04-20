April 20 Challenger Ltd

* Challenger's total group assets and funds under management at 31 march 2017 was $66.6 billion, up 3% for quarter

* FY17 life coe expected to be mid-point of $620 million to $640 million guidance range

* Annuity sales increased by 53% on prior corresponding period (pcp), with particularly strong growth in lifetime annuities

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: