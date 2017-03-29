New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
March 29 Chang Chun Eurasia Group Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to invest 295 million yuan ($42.82 million) to set up logistic firm
* Says mall operating unit plans to invest 500 million yuan to set up trading unit
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oag46O; bit.ly/2ogbSiF
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8896 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.