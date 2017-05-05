BRIEF-DM Solutions says third biggest shareholder decreases voting power to 9.2 pct
* Says its third biggest shareholder decreased voting power to 9.2 percent (110,000 shares), from 14.5 percent (160,000 shares), on June 20
May 5 Przedsiebiorstwo Telekomunikacyjne Telgam (Telgam) SA:
* Stake of Aleksander Stojek in the company falls to 49.13 percent from 59.04 percent following capital increase of the company
* Katarzyna Stojek buys 13.58 percent stake in the company following capital increase of the company Source text for Eikon: , Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 19 Genealogy website Ancestry.com Inc on Monday said it had confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on a proposed initial public offering (IPO) to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.