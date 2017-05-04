BRIEF-Changshu Automotive Trim says dividend payment date on June 28
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.25 yuan per share (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 27
May 4 Changhong Jiahua Holdings Ltd:
* Yu Xiao and Wu Xiangtao have tendered their resignations as executive directors
* Li Jin and Yang Jun have been appointed as executive directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.25 yuan per share (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 27
* Australian Competition Tribunal authorises proposed combination of Tabcorp and Tatts