BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 3 Changjiang Securities Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 5.0 billion yuan ($724.72 million) A-share convertible bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mSoY4a
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8992 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.