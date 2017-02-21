Feb 21 Changyou.Com Ltd

* Changyou reports fourth quarter 2016 and fiscal year 2016 unaudited financial results

* Sees q1 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.56 to $0.65

* Sees q1 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.52 to $0.64

* Sees q1 2017 revenue $110 million to $120 million

* Q4 revenue $131 million versus I/B/E/S view $132.9 million

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.77

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly non-GAAP net income attributable to Changyou.com limited per fully-diluted ads was us$0.75

* Qtrly average monthly active accounts of pc games were 2.5 million, a decrease of 31% year-over-year and 7% quarter-over-quarter