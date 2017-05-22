May 22 Changyou.Com Ltd :

* Received proposal to acquire co (not reached deal) for $21.05 in cash per class a or class b ordinary share

* Changyou announces receipt of a preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company

* Says board intends to form a special committee consisting of independent directors to consider proposal

* Board expects that special committee will retain separate advisors, including financial and legal advisors, to assist it in process

* Received a preliminary nonbinding proposal letter from charles zhang to acquire outstanding class a, class b ordinary shares of co

* Says proposal from chairman of board to acquire all outstanding shares for $42.10 in cash per ads