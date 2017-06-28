BRIEF-Co-op Bank clarifies some details of capital raising plan
* As announced on June 28, record date for determining who is a retail noteholder is June 27
June 28 Changzhou NRB Corp :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 5
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 6 and the dividend will be paid on July 6
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/U1uT6T
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* As announced on June 28, record date for determining who is a retail noteholder is June 27
* ANNOUNCES TRANSFER OF DEFENDER FERLAND MENDY FOR EUR 5 MILLION; HE SIGNED A 5-YEAR CONTRACT UNTIL JUN 30, 2022 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)