May 30 Channeladvisor Corp:

* ChannelAdvisor expands drop-ship and fulfillment capabilities with acquisition of Hublogix Commerce Corp.

* ChannelAdvisor Corp - ‍financial terms of transaction were not disclosed​

* ChannelAdvisor Corp - ‍does not anticipate a material impact to 2017 revenue or adjusted ebitda as a result of transaction​