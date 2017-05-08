BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA
May 8 Chanticleer Holdings Inc
* Signed multi-unit franchise deal with LBBIG to open a minimum of eight little big burger locations in Southern California by 2021
* Restaurants will be managed by LBBIG's seasoned management team
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.