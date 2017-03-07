BRIEF-Phosphagenics updates on arbitration with Mylan Laboratories
* On 26 May Co filed its expert reports in arbitration with Mylan Laboratories which include independent expert assessment of damages claimed
March 7 Chaowei Power Holdings Ltd
* Inside Information - Proposed Issue Of Short-term Financing Notes Financial Information Of Chaowei Power For The Nine Months Ended 30 September 2016
* Use of proceeds for general working capital and repayment of bank loans
* Successfully registered proposed issue of short-term financing notes with an aggregate principal amount of rmb2 billion
* Proposes to issue first tranche of short-term financing notes with aggregate principal amount of rmb700 million in national inter-bank market in prc
* Unit PT. Hok tong increased its investment in PT. Rubber Hock Lie through subscription of 1.6 million new shares in share capital of Hock Lie