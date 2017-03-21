BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
March 21 Chaparral Energy Inc -
* Chaparral Energy successfully emerges from chapter 11; company eliminates $1.2 billion of outstanding debt & approximately $100 million in annual interest expense
* Currently has more than $100 million in liquidity
* New capital structure includes cash on hand, reserve based lending facility with initial borrowing base of $225 million, additional $150 million term loan
* Co also received an additional $50 million in cash after issuing equity from a rights offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION