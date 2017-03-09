BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
March 9 Chargeurs SA:
* FY revenue 506.4 million euros ($533.39 million) versus 498.7 million euros year ago
* FY recurring operating profit up 27 pct to 38.9 million euros
* FY attributable net profit 25.0 million euros versus 15.3 million euros year ago
* Recommends increasing the 2016 dividend by 83 pct to 0.55 euro per share
* Is well placed to report increased recurring operating profit and high free cash flow in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9494 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.