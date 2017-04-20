BRIEF-Autodis plans to divest its Polish subsidiary
* Autodis Group - Autodis Group will divest subsidiary AD Poland to Rhiag Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of LKQ Corporation
April 20 Chargeurs SA:
* In Q1 of 2017 consolidated revenue rose 8.1 pct like-for-like
* Q1 revenue EUR 143.4 million versus EUR 125.3 million year ago
* On track for meeting full-year targets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Autodis Group - Autodis Group will divest subsidiary AD Poland to Rhiag Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of LKQ Corporation
* Proxy advisory firm Egan-Jones recommends Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders vote Marcato's white proxy card "for" all four of Marcato's nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: