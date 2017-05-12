Morocco cenbank keeps benchmark rate unchanged at 2.25 pct
RABAT, June 20 Morocco's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.25 percent on Tuesday, saying the current level remains appropriate.
May 12 Charles Schwab Corp
* Schwab reports monthly activity highlights
* Charles schwab corp - total client assets were a record $2.95 trillion as of month-end april, up 14% from april 2016 and up 1% compared to march 2017
* Charles schwab corp - net new assets brought to company by new and existing clients in april 2017 totaled $2.8 billion
* Charles schwab corp - new brokerage accounts totaled 125,000 in april, up 21% from april 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank of America Corp - names Jeff Adams market president for rochester