UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 17 Charm Engineering Co Ltd :
* Says it signed 4.01 billion won contract with Sineva Corporation Limited to provide FPD equipments
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/SgmmPw
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)