BRIEF-Delek Group Q1 revenue ILS 1.5 bln vs ILS 1.3 bln
* Delek group announces consolidated results for the first quarter of 2017
Feb 22 Chart Industries Inc:
* Chart Industries - on Feb. 15, board elected Samuel Thomas, current chairman and chief executive officer, to position of executive chairman
* Chart industries - William Johnson, current president and coo, has been elected as ceo and president effective as of 2017 annual meeting
* Kenneth Webster will step down from his position as vice president, CFO effective as of March 1, 2017
* Board elected Jillian Evanko as company's chief financial officer, effective as of March 1, 2017 Source text:(bit.ly/2lMQeUZ) Further company coverage:
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange