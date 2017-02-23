Feb 23 Chart Industries Inc
* Chart Industries reports 2016 fourth quarter and year-end
results
* Q4 sales $214.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $215.4 million
* Sees FY 2017 sales $875 million to $925 million
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.11
* Q4 loss per share $0.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Chart Industries Inc - Backlog at December 31, 2016 was
$342.6 million, down 10.9% compared to backlog of $384.4 million
at September 30, 2016
* Chart Industries Inc - Adjusted earnings per diluted share
are expected to be in a range of $0.60 to $1.00 per share for
2017
* Chart Industries Inc - We currently expect our capital
expenditures for 2017 will range between $35 to $45 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $893.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
