BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Charter Communications Inc
* Charter offers $1.5 billion of senior unsecured notes and senior secured notes
* Charter Communications Inc - intends to use proceeds from concurrent offerings to pay related fees and expenses and for general corporate purposes
* Charter Communications Inc - intends to use net proceeds from concurrent offerings to pay related fees, expenses, buybacks of class a common stock of charter
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018