June 1 Charter Financial Corp:

* Charter Financial entered into an agreement and plan of merger with Resurgens Bancorp - SEC filing

* Transaction resulting in a total cash payment to Resurgens shareholders of approximately $26.3 million

* Transaction has been unanimously approved by board of directors of Charter and Resurgens

* Charter will acquire all of Resurgens' outstanding 1.3 million shares of common stock in each case based upon purchase price of $17.00 per share Source text: [bit.ly/2qGPrrI] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Debanjan Bose)