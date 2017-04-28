BRIEF-FB financial corp revises terms of Clayton Banks acquisition
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
April 28 Charter Hall Group-
* Fy earnings guidance upgrade to 35.9cps
* Guidance includes impact of both today's equity raising and an incremental performance fee to be realised.
* Undertaking a $275 million fully underwritten institutional placement to fund $333m of identified co-investments
* $5.48 per security fixed issue price, representing a 3.4% discount to charter hall's closing price on 27 april 2017
* Is co-investing in nine existing funds/partnerships to support their continued growth and two new fund initiatives
* Driver of operating earnings guidance upgrade triggering of 5-year interim performance fee in charter hall office trust partnership
* Performance fee will deliver an additional $10 million of pre-tax revenue
* Sees fy17 distribution per security 30.0 cents
* These new investments are also expected to generate an initial extra $1.8bn of fum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
May 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday hackers used malware to steal customers' card data, including account number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants over a span of three weeks.