BRIEF-Finbond Group says firm intention announcement by RVF to make a mandatory offer
May 2 Charter Hall Retail REIT
* Reit confirms that FY17 guidance for operating earnings is expected to be 30.4 cents per unit
* Distribution payout ratio range for FY17 is expected to remain between 90% and 95% of operating earnings
* In quarter ended mar 31, occupancy remained stable at 98.0% with specialty sales growth at 0.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LAGOS, May 26 Nigeria's stock index rose to its highest level in 10 months on Friday, lifted by gains in the banking sector as overnight lending rates eased after central bank cash injections into the banking system.