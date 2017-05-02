May 2 Charter Hall Retail REIT

* Reit confirms that FY17 guidance for operating earnings is expected to be 30.4 cents per unit

* Distribution payout ratio range for FY17 is expected to remain between 90% and 95% of operating earnings

* In quarter ended mar 31, occupancy remained stable at 98.0% with specialty sales growth at 0.5%