BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Feb 20 Charter Hall Retail REIT
* HY revenue from ordinary activities $108.1 million versus $106.4 million last year
* HY profit attributable to members $178.9 million versus $104.4 million
* Entered into an unconditional contract to sell Rosehill Woolworths supermarket for $13.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
* Some claimants consider pursuing case - source (Adds possible break-away group, details)