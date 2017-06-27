BRIEF-TPG Pace Holdings units open at $10.20 in debut on NYSE
* TPG Pace Holdings Corp units open at $10.20 in debut on NYSE versus IPO price of $10.00 per unit Further company coverage:
June 27 Charter Communications Inc
* Charter offers senior secured notes
* Charter Communications Inc - subsidiaries intend to offer senior secured notes due February 2028 and senior secured notes due 2047
* Charter Communications - follow-on notes to form part of same series as 5.375% senior secured notes issued on April 20, 2017 in principal amount of $1.25 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 28 U.S. securities regulators on Wednesday filed civil accounting fraud charges against Canada-based oil and gas company Penn West Petroleum Ltd and several of its former top finance executives.