May 2 Charter Communications Inc
* Charter announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $10.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $10.26
billion
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.57
* Charter communications inc - during q1 of 2017, charter's
residential customer relationships grew by 330,000, versus
385,000 in prior year period
* Charter communications inc - transactions integration on
track with roll-out of spectrum pricing and packaging nearly
complete
* Residential video customers decreased by 100,000 in q1 of
2017, versus an increase of 24,000 in year-ago period
* Says charter added 428,000 residential internet customers
in q1 of 2017, compared to 520,000 a year ago
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: