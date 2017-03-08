US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 8 Chartered Logistics Ltd
* Says Chartered Logistics has bagged order worth Rs 6.3 cr from GHCL to be completed in three months
* Says up on completion, company expects orders worth Rs 15 cr from GHCL to be completed in 9 months Source text: (bit.ly/2mWkGNv) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)