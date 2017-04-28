Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 28 Chatzikraniotis And Sons Mills SA :
* FY 2016 turnover at 2.4 million euros ($2.62 million) versus 3.3 million euros year ago
* FY 2016 net loss at 1.6 million euros versus loss of 1.0 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2016 at 6,477 euros versus 1,315 euros year ago
* FY 2016 EBITDA loss at 0.3 million euros versus 0.4 million euros year ago
SAO PAULO, May 26 The powerful Brazilian Rural Society group said on Friday it had sent a letter to development bank BNDES demanding the ouster of the Batista brothers from the board of meatpacker JBS SA following a corruption scandal involving the family that founded and runs the company.