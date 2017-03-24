BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
March 24 CHC Group Ltd
* CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
* CHC Group Ltd- CHC completed its court-supervised financial restructuring process and emerged as a significantly stronger, better-capitalized company
* CHC Group Ltd - Pursuant to restructuring plan, company received $300 million in new capital from its existing creditors
* CHC Group Ltd -Restructuring plan also provides company terms for restructured aircraft leases
* CHC Group Ltd -Restructuring plan provides option for additional asset based financing commitments of $150 million from milestone Aviation Group Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION