BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 11 CHC Student Housing Corp
* CHC Student Housing announces formation of special committee
* CHC Student Housing - board has initiated a process to identify, examine and consider strategic and financial alternatives potentially available to co
* Alternatives may include, but are not limited to, a sale of company or all or a portion of its assets
* CHC Student Housing - board has established a special committee of independent directors Gordon Pridhamm, Ronald Schwarz to oversee process
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.