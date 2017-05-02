BRIEF-Shui On Land announces disposal of majority equity interests in Chongqing Project
* Shui On Development, seller (each a wholly-owned subsidiary of company), Vanke and purchaser entered into agreement
May 2 CHC Student Housing Corp
* CHC Student Housing Corp. announces update on private placement
* CHC Student Housing Corp says its private placement to raise a minimum of $600,000 and a maximum of $1 million will be limited to accredited investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 26 Yu'e Bao, a money market fund under China's Ant Financial, will impose a cap on individual accounts at 250,000 yuan ($36,475), amid tightening regulatory oversight of China's financial markets.