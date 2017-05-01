May 1 CHC Student Housing Corp
* CHC Student Housing Corp announces financial statement
filing delay and private placement
* CHC Student Housing Corp says will not be in a position to
file its audited annual financial statements for FY ended dec
31, 2016 on or before may 1, 2017
* CHC Student Housing Corp - following completion of private
placement, co intends to have auditors complete audit of
financial statements no later than may 19
* CHC Student Housing Corp - company confirms it intends to
satisfy provisions of alternative information guidelines found
in section 10 of np 12-203
* CHC Student Housing Corp - applied to OSC, for management
cease trade order under national policy 12-203 cease trade
orders for continuous disclosure defaults
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: