BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd
* Sees Q2 revenue $440 million-$465 million, non-GAAP EPS $1.17-$1.25
* Q2 revenue view $453 million, non-GAAP EPS $1.23 -Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms full year 2017 earnings outlook Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.