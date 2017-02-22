BRIEF-Delek Group Q1 revenue ILS 1.5 bln vs ILS 1.3 bln
* Delek group announces consolidated results for the first quarter of 2017
Feb 22 Cheesecake Factory Inc:
* The Cheesecake Factory reports results for fourth quarter of fiscal 2016
* Q4 revenue $603.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $595 million
* Comparable restaurant sales at cheesecake factory restaurants increased 1.1% in Q4 of fiscal 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.67 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share $0.66
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TEL AVIV, May 29 Israeli energy conglomerate Delek Group reported sharply higher quarterly net profit, boosted by increased sales of natural gas from the Tamar reservoir and higher profit at its insurance subsidiary.