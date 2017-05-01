BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Chegg Inc:
* Chegg reports strong Q1 2017 financial results and raises full year guidance
* Q1 revenue $62.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $58.5 million
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $52 million to $54 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $235 million to $240 million
* Chegg Inc qtrly loss per share $0.07
* Chegg inc sees q2 2017 gross margin between 68% to 70%
* Chegg inc sees q2 2017 adjusted ebitda in range of $7 million to $9 million
* Chegg inc sees full year 2017 adjusted ebitda in range of $38 million to $40 million
* Chegg inc sees full year 2017 capital expenditures in range of $20 million to $25 million
* Q2 revenue view $50.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $231.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.