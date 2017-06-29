BRIEF-Chellarams forms JV with DMK Group to grow dairy exposure in Nigeria

June 29 (Reuters) - Chellarams Plc:

* Signing of a JV agreement to establish new company, Cellarams DMK Ltd, in partnership with DMK Group, a German dairy co‍​‍​

* Primary goal of the new venture will be to manage production, marketing, sales, distribution of full range of dairy products across Nigeria‍​

* New venture intends to invest in a larger distribution network by partnering with key distributors Link to press release: bit.ly/2t5c6MB Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)