Dow and DuPont reaffirm to close merger in August 2017
June 28 Dow Chemical Co and DuPont on Wednesday reaffirmed their expectation to close their merger in August.
June 27 Chembio Diagnostics Inc:
* Chembio Diagnostics announces at--market program
* Chembio Diagnostics- announced that it has established an "at--market" program through which it may offer and sell up to $21.2 million of common stock
* Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. will be acting as sales agent
SAN FRANCISCO, June 28 Electric vehicle charging station maker ChargePoint Inc said on Wednesday it had secured $43 million in financing led by German engineering group Siemens AG, bringing to a close the U.S. company's latest funding round at $125 million.