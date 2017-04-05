April 5 Chemfab Alkalis Ltd

* Says got approval for amalgamation and arrangement between co and Teamec Chlorates Ltd Source text: [Chemfab Alkalis Limited has informed the Exchange that National Company Law Tribunal Division Bench Chennai vide its order dated March 30, 2017 received by the Company on April 04, 2017 has approved the Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement between Chemfab Alkalis Limited ("Transferor Company") and Teamec Chlorates Limited ("Transferee Company") and their respective shareholders and creditors.]