* Chemocentryx receives fda orphan drug designation for avacopan in the treatment of debilitating kidney disease c3 glomerulopathy (c3g)

* Chemocentryx inc says plans to initiate a multi-center clinical endpoint study of avacopan for treatment of c3g in first half of 2017

* Chemocentryx inc - u.s. Fda has granted orphan drug designation for avacopan in treatment of patients with c3 glomerulopathy (c3g)