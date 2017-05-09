UPDATE 2-Britain charges Barclays, ex-bosses over "unlawful" Qatari deal
* Charges follow 5-year investigation (Adds share reaction, details, lawyer comment)
May 9 Chemours Co:
* Chemours Co files for offering of $500 million of senior notes due 2027 Source text: (bit.ly/2pr6TuV) Further company coverage:
* Charges follow 5-year investigation (Adds share reaction, details, lawyer comment)
ZURICH, June 20 Novartis eye drug RTH258 works as well as a rival product from Regeneron and at less frequent dosing in clinical trials, the Swiss drugmaker said on Tuesday, boosting its shares.