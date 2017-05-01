BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Chemours Co
* Q1 net sales of $1.4 billion, up 11%, including impacts from divestitures
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.75
* Q1 earnings per share $0.79
* Chemours CO - "expect first half and second half profitability to be more balanced than we saw in 2016"
* Chemours co - "guided by our transformation plan, we believe we are well positioned for remainder of 2017"
* Chemours Co - increased full-year 2017 outlook
* Chemours Co says expect our 2017 adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $1.15 billion to $1.25 billion Source: (bit.ly/2oZgCIw) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.